The death toll from a truck bomb at a checkpoint in Somalia rises to 21

The death toll from a bombing attack at a government checkpoint in central Somalia has reached 21

Omar Faruk
Sunday 24 September 2023 11:21
Somalia Attack
Somalia Attack

The death toll from a bombing attack at a government checkpoint in central Somalia has reached 21, authorities said Sunday.

The number of wounded in Saturday's truck bombing in Beledweyne stood at 52, said Abdifatah Mohamed Yusuf, director general of the Hirshabelle ministry of humanitarian and disaster management.

He told The Associated Press that 17 of those critically wounded were airlifted to the capital, Mogadishu, for treatment.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility. East Africa’s al-Qaeda affiliate al-Shabab often carries out such attacks in Somalia.

Beledweyne has been the staging point for the Somali government’s ongoing military offensive against the extremists, who control parts of central and southern Somalia.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

