Large explosion hits Somalia's capital during rush hour
Via AP news wire
Thursday 25 November 2021 05:56
Witnesses say a large explosion has occurred in a busy part of Somalia’s capital during the morning rush hour.
A plume of smoke was seen rising above Mogadishu on Thursday.
Fifteen wounded people have been rushed to a hospital, the Amin ambulance service told The Associated Press. The blast occurred close to a school.
There was no immediate confirmation of a death toll.
The extremist group Al-Shabab in a statement carried by its Andalus radio said it targeted Western officials being escorted by the African Union peacekeeping convoy.
The al-Qaida-linked group frequently targets the capital with attacks.