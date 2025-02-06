Sotomayor is asked about lower trust in Supreme Court. She points to pace of overturned precedents

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor pointed to her conservative colleagues' willingness to upend decades-old precedents when asked Wednesday night about sagging public confidence in the court.

“I think my court would probably gather more public support if it went a little more slowly in undoing precedent,” Sotomayor said during an appearance in Louisville.

The conservative-led court — reshaped by three justices nominated by Republican President Donald Trump — overturned Roe v. Wade, ending nationwide protections for abortion rights. And it struck down affirmative action in college admissions, effectively overturning cases reaching back decades.

Sotomayor, a member of the court’s liberal minority, didn't delve into the precedent-busting cases during the Louisville event, but said the public doesn't like it when the court "moves too quickly in upheavals.”

“I think that creates instability in the society, in people’s perception of law and people’s perception of whether we’re doing things because of legal analysis or because of partisan views," she said. “Whether those views are accurate or not, I don’t accuse my colleagues of being partisan.”

She said they “genuinely have a belief in a certain way of looking at the constitution.”

“And I understand, in good faith, that they think that that belief better promotes our democracy,” she said. "But whether that’s true or not is irrelevant if people are feeling insecure in the changes that they’re instituting at a pace that they can’t absorb.”

When the courts go too far too fast, there's going to be public pushback, Sotomayor said.

“If we continue going in directions that the public is going to find hard to understand, we’re placing the court at risk," she said. "So I think we have to proceed slowly in overturning precedent.”

Sotomayor defended the judiciary as the most transparent of government institutions.

“Because generally we don’t make backroom deals,” she said. "Meaning our judges are required to explain their rulings. You have to have a written explanation why you think what you’re doing comports with the law.”

Sotomayor spent more than an hour answering questions from the the dean of the University of Louisville law school. Sotomayor was in Louisville to receive the law school’s Brandeis Medal, presented to people in the legal profession for their work advancing public service and their devotion to economic, social or political justice. UofL’s law school is named for Louis D. Brandeis, a former Supreme Court justice from Louisville.

Sotomayor was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Barack Obama in 2009.

Speaking earlier at the Louisville event, Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said the Supreme Court holds "a sacred duty to rule without bias or favor to any person or party.”

Beshear said the justices "make up the backbone of our democracy — that’s the rule of law. This is the very foundation of a functional system of government, one that’s designed to serve the people and not just the powerful.” Beshear, a former state attorney general now in his second term as governor, is widely seen by political commentators as a potential candidate for the White House in 2028.