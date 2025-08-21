Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sony raises the price of the Playstation 5 in the US

Sony has raised the price of its PlayStation 5 consoles being sold in the United States by $50 due to a challenging economic environment

Via AP news wire
Thursday 21 August 2025 14:37 BST
Japan Earns Sony
Japan Earns Sony (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Sony has raised the price of its PlayStation 5 consoles being sold in the United States by $50.

“Similar to many global businesses, we continue to navigate a challenging economic environment,” Sony Global Marketing Vice President Isabelle Tomatis wrote in a blog post. “As a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price for PlayStation 5 consoles in the U.S. starting on August 21.”

The price change affects the standard Playstation 5, the Digital Edition and the Pro. According to Sony, prices for games and accessories remain unchanged and that this round of increases only affects consoles sold in the U.S.

When the Tokyo-based Sony reported earnings earlier in August, the company said it was working to diversify its supply chain to alleviate the impact of U.S. tariffs.

Sony is the last of the big three console makers to raise prices this year. Microsoft bumped up prices for the Xbox consoles in March, and Nintendo has increased the prices for both its original Switch console and accessories for the Switch 2.

