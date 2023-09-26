Sophia Loren after leg-fracture surgery: 'Thanks for all the affection, I'm better,' just need rest

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sophia Loren is expressing gratitude for all the affection she received following surgery needed after the film star fractured a hip and thigh bone in a bathroom fall, her agent said Tuesday.

Andrea Giusti quoted the actress, who is 89, as saying: “I thank everyone for the closeness and affection that they are showing me. I am better, just have to do rehabilitation and give myself a period of rest.”

Loren had the surgery for the fractures on Sunday, the same day she fell in her villa near Lake Geneva.

The movie legend has lived in Switzerland for decades. Earlier this month, she appeared, looking radiant, with Italian designer Giorgio Armani in Venice at a fashion show.