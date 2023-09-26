Jump to content

Sophia Loren after leg-fracture surgery: 'Thanks for all the affection, I'm better,' just need rest

Sophia Loren is expressing gratitude for all the affection she is feeling following surgery after she fractured a hip and thigh bone in a fall

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 26 September 2023 18:40
Italy Sophia Loren Surgery
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Sophia Loren is expressing gratitude for all the affection she received following surgery needed after the film star fractured a hip and thigh bone in a bathroom fall, her agent said Tuesday.

Andrea Giusti quoted the actress, who is 89, as saying: “I thank everyone for the closeness and affection that they are showing me. I am better, just have to do rehabilitation and give myself a period of rest.”

Loren had the surgery for the fractures on Sunday, the same day she fell in her villa near Lake Geneva.

The movie legend has lived in Switzerland for decades. Earlier this month, she appeared, looking radiant, with Italian designer Giorgio Armani in Venice at a fashion show.

