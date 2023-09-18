Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

'Spring tide' ocean waves crash into buildings in South Africa, leaving 2 dead and injuring several

South African authorities say big ocean waves caused by a phenomenon known as “spring tide” crashed into coastal parts of the country over the weekend, leaving two people dead and injuring several

Via AP news wire
Monday 18 September 2023 18:49
South Africa Sea Surges
South Africa Sea Surges
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Big ocean waves caused by a phenomenon known as “spring tide” crashed into coastal parts of South Africa over the weekend, leaving two people dead and injuring several, authorities said Monday.

The weather service said that waves as high as 9.5 meters were recorded, with some damaging seaside buildings and sweeping cars through parking lots.

The South African Weather Service said that 50% of the country's coastline was hit by the sea surges. Two people died and at least seven were injured, it said.

One of the two who died was a 93-year-old woman who was injured when water swept through a parking lot in the Wilderness area on the south coast, although the National Sea Rescue Institute said her death might have been from natural causes after she was taken to the hospital.

In various places across the coast, the seas surged on Saturday and Sunday, smashing through railings, across roads and into buildings. In Gordon’s Bay near Cape Town, the water picked up some cars and completely submerged others. Some beaches were closed.

Recommended

Damage was seen in numerous places from the outskirts of Cape Town in the southwest through the Garden Route vacation area and as far as the eastern coast of the KwaZulu-Natal province, authorities said.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in