Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
Friday 25 August 2023 07:11

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Show all 16

Firefighters battle multiple wildfires in Greece, including one in the northeast that officials say is the largest recorded in the European Union.

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and some of his top lieutenants were presumed dead in a plane crash in Kuzhenkino, about 300 kilometers (185 miles) northwest of Moscow.

The 15th BRICS summit took place in South Africa, with Putin appearing on a video link after his travel to South Africa was complicated by an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against him over the war in Ukraine.

In sports, Spain's women’s soccer team won their first World Cup in Australia.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

Recommended

The selection was curated by AP photographer Markus Schreiber.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in