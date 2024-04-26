Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
Friday 26 April 2024 07:33

April 19-25, 2024

French police evict migrants from a makeshift camp in Paris ahead of the Olympics, Portugal commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Carnation Revolution, clean-up operations take place in South Africa during the Earth Day, and Estonians demonstrate in support of a military strategic plan for Ukraine.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by AP photographer Luca Bruno in Milan.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

