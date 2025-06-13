Catastrophic floods kill dozens in South Africa as photos show receding waters revealing more bodies

Receding floodwaters that submerged homes days before left the residents of Mthatha, South Africa, helpless. They watched the bodies of their families and neighbors being recovered from the aftermath of an extreme weather front that brought heavy rain, strong winds and snow to parts of the province.
