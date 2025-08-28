South Africa commissions an inequality report for G20 summit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa said Thursday it has commissioned a report on global wealth inequality in time to present at the Group of 20 summit it hosts in November.

South Africa, which holds the rotating G20 presidency, said it has appointed American Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz to lead a group of six experts who will compile the report and present it to world leaders.

Kenya-based nonprofit Oxfam, which releases annual wealth inequality reports, said in June that the wealth of the richest 1% had surged by $33.9 trillion since 2015, enough to eliminate annual global poverty 22 times over. Meanwhile, 3.7 billion people, nearly half the world's population, live in poverty, the charity said.

Wealthy governments are also making the largest cuts to development aid for poor countries since aid records began in 1960, Oxfam said. It said global development goals were “abysmally off track.”

South Africa itself is ranked as one of the most unequal countries in the world.

The country says it wants to put the priorities of poor countries at the forefront of its G20 presidency. The G20 is a bloc of 19 rich and developing nations and also includes the European Union and African Union.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he will likely skip the G20 summit because of a deterioration in relations between the U.S. and South Africa.

