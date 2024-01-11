Watch live: UN Court hears South Africa genocide case against Israel

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as a UN Court hears South Africa’s genocide case against Israel on Thursday (January 11).

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) opened hearings on Thursday in a case in which South Africa demands an emergency suspension of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, where it says Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians.

The ICJ will hear South Africa’s arguments on Thursday and Israel’s response to the allegations on Friday.

It is expected to rule on the emergency measures later this month.

The court will not rule at that time on the genocide allegations - those proceedings could take years.

There were angry scenes outside the ICJ’s Peace Palace on Thursday as police struggled to keep groups of Palestinian and Israeli supporters apart.