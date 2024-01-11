Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: UN Court hears South Africa genocide case against Israel

Lucy Leeson
Thursday 11 January 2024 10:07
Comments
Close

Watch live as a UN Court hears South Africa’s genocide case against Israel on Thursday (January 11).

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) opened hearings on Thursday in a case in which South Africa demands an emergency suspension of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, where it says Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians.

The ICJ will hear South Africa’s arguments on Thursday and Israel’s response to the allegations on Friday.

It is expected to rule on the emergency measures later this month.

The court will not rule at that time on the genocide allegations - those proceedings could take years.

There were angry scenes outside the ICJ’s Peace Palace on Thursday as police struggled to keep groups of Palestinian and Israeli supporters apart.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in