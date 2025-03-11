12 dead in a bus crash on a highway in South Africa
Emergency services say at least 12 people died and 45 were injured when a bus overturned on a highway in the South African city of Johannesburg
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
At least 12 people died and 45 were injured when a bus overturned on a highway in the South African city of Johannesburg on Tuesday, emergency services said.
Emergency crews were trying to lift the bus back onto its wheels to see if any more victims were trapped underneath it, said William Nthladi, a spokesperson for the city's Ekurhuleni Emergency Management.
The crash happened on a highway near Johannesburg's main O.R. Tambo International Airport. The bus was lying on its side near the edge of the highway. It had been transporting people from the township or Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, officials said.
Nine men and three women died at the scene of the crash, with two bodies still trapped in the wreckage. Officials didn't immediately give the victims' ages.
Nthladi said he also couldn't give details on the extent of the injuries sustained by the people who were hospitalized. The driver was among those taken to the hospital.
No other vehicle was involved in the crash and officials weren't yet able to determine the cause. Police are investigating.
___
AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa