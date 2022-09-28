N Korea test launches missile on eve of Harris trip to Seoul
South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters a day before a visit by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris
South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters a day before a visit by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was launched Wednesday but gave no further details.
It was the second missile launched by North Korea this week.
Harris is to visit the demilitarized zone separating the rival Koreas during her visit to South Korea.
The launch also comes as U.S. and South Korean navy ships are conducting drills off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast.
