N. Korea fires missile after flying warplanes near border

South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters

Via AP news wire
Thursday 13 October 2022 18:08

South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made early Friday but gave no further details.

It’s the latest in a spate of missile launches by North Korea in recent days.

On Thursday, North Korea said it had tested long-range cruise missiles a day earlier.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff also said North Korea had flown warplanes near the rivals’ border late Thursday and early Friday, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets.

There have been no reports of clashes between the two Koreas.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story is below:

South Korea says North Korea has flown warplanes near the rivals’ border, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the North Korean planes flew as close as 12 kilometers (7 miles) north of the inter-Korean border between late Thursday and early Friday.

It’s a highly unusual incident, and it comes amid heightened tensions between the rivals over North Korea's barrage of missile tests in recent days.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said it responded by scrambling F-35 jets and other warplanes. There were no reports of clashes between the rivals.

