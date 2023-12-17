Jump to content

North Korea fires another missile into sea in resumption of weapons testing, South Korea says

South Korea says North Korea has fired another ballistic missile off its east coast

Via AP news wire
Sunday 17 December 2023 23:45
Koreas Tensions
Koreas Tensions

North Korea fired a second ballistic missile into the sea off the coast of South Korea on Monday, the South Korean military said.

The military said in a statement only that the launch was made Monday morning without giving further details.

The launch came hours after South Korea reported North Korea conducting a short-range ballistic missile test into the sea in a resumption of its weapons testing activities.

Observers said the North's back-to-back launches were likely a protest against the moves by South Korea and the United States to bolster their nuclear deterrence plans in the face of North Korea’s evolving nuclear threats.

