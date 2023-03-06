Watch live from Seoul as vigil held in support of forced labour victims
Watch live from South Korea as a candlelit vigil is held in support of the victims of forced labour under Japan’s occupation of Korea.
This feed shows the demonstration live as it happens outside the Seoul city hall on Monday, 6 March.
The gathering is in protest of the government’s plan to compensate those who have been forced into labour.
As it stands, the plan would see labourers compensated through an existing public foundation funded by private-sector companies.
It is seen as a bid by South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol to repair the relationship with Japan regarding the long-running and tense dispute.
US president Joe Biden has praised the move, describing it as a “groundbreaking new chapter of cooperation and partnership between two of the United States’ closest allies.”
He also said it was a “critical step to forge a future for the Korean and Japanese people.”
