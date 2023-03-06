Watch live from Seoul as vigil held in support of forced labour victims

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from South Korea as a candlelit vigil is held in support of the victims of forced labour under Japan’s occupation of Korea.

This feed shows the demonstration live as it happens outside the Seoul city hall on Monday, 6 March.

The gathering is in protest of the government’s plan to compensate those who have been forced into labour.

As it stands, the plan would see labourers compensated through an existing public foundation funded by private-sector companies.

It is seen as a bid by South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol to repair the relationship with Japan regarding the long-running and tense dispute.

US president Joe Biden has praised the move, describing it as a “groundbreaking new chapter of cooperation and partnership between two of the United States’ closest allies.”

He also said it was a “critical step to forge a future for the Korean and Japanese people.”

