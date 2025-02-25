Elevated parts of highway being built in South Korea collapses, killing 2 workers
Elevated parts of a highway under construction have collapsed in South Korea, killing two workers and injuring seven others
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Elevated parts of a highway under construction collapsed in South Korea on Tuesday, killing two workers and injuring seven others, officials said.
Ten people were working on the site in the city of Cheonan, about 90 kilometers (55 miles) south of Seoul. They fell when it collapsed and were trapped in the rubble, the National Fire Agency said.
Seven injured workers were sent to hospitals for treatment. Fire agency officials said rescue workers were trying to find the missing worker.
The cause of the collapse wasn’t immediately known.
Acting President Choi Sang-mok urged authorities to mobilize all available personnel and equipment to salvage the workers.