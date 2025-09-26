South Korea fires warning shots to repel North Korean vessel breaching sea boundary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Korea’s military said it fired warning shots early Friday to drive away a North Korean merchant ship that briefly crossed the disputed western sea boundary between the rival neighbors.

The ship crossed the Northern Limit Line near the South Korean border island of Baengnyeong around 5 a.m. but retreated after South Korea's military issued an audio warning and fired warning shots, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

There were no immediate reports that North Korean forces returned fire or responded with force.

The response was carried out in accordance with operational procedures and the military remains in a heightened state of readiness to firmly safeguard territorial waters, the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

South Korea’s military frequently has fired warning shots to repel North Korean patrol or commercial vessels breaching its waters. The poorly marked western sea boundary between the Koreas has been the scene of past skirmishes and attacks, including the North’s 2010 shelling of a South Korean island and its alleged torpedoing of a South Korean navy ship, which together killed 50 South Koreans.

During a fiery speech in January 2024, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country does not recognize the Northern Limit Line in the Yellow Sea, which was drawn by the U.S.-led U.N. Command at the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. North Korea insists on a boundary encroaching deeply into South Korea-controlled waters.

The Koreas exchanged warning shots in 2022 after the South’s navy fired at a North Korean merchant ship that crossed the western sea boundary.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula remain high as North Korea continues to dismiss Seoul’s calls to resume diplomacy. Relations have soured in recent years as Kim accelerated his weapons program and deepened alignment with Moscow following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.