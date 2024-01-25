Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

South Korean police say a lawmaker has been injured in an attack with a rock-like object

South Korean police say a governing party lawmaker is being treated at a Seoul hospital after being attacked by an unidentified man who struck her head with a rock-like object

Jiwon Song
Thursday 25 January 2024 09:55
South Korea Lawmaker Attack
South Korea Lawmaker Attack

South Korean police say a governing party lawmaker is being treated at a Seoul hospital after being attacked by an unidentified man who struck her head with a rock-like object.

A police official in Seoul’s Apgujeong district said a suspect was arrested at the scene after the attack Thursday on lawmaker Bae Hyunjin in southern Seoul.

The severity of Bae’s injury wasn’t immediately clear. The police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to talk to the media, said Bae was conscious as she was being taken to the hospital.

South Korean media reported that her condition wasn’t life threatening, citing her aides. Calls to Bae’s office weren’t immediately answered.

The attack comes weeks after a man stabbed South Korean opposition lawmaker Lee Jae-myung in the neck in the southern city of Busan. The man told investigators after his arrest that he wanted to kill Lee to prevent him from becoming a future president. Lee was released from the hospital after eight days of treatment.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in