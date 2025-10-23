South Korean delegation of lawmakers visits Cambodian site of alleged online scam ring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cambodia and South Korea said Thursday that a delegation of lawmakers from South Korea’s National Assembly visited a building in Cambodia allegedly used by an online scam operation involving dozens of South Koreans.

The South Koreans were detained by Cambodian police and repatriated earlier this month to South Korea, where authorities have accused them of involvement in fraud including romance scams and bogus investments, apparently targeting fellow South Koreans at home.

The members of the assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee inspected the site Wednesday on the outskirts of the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, where dozens of South Koreans were detained during a crackdown on July 5.

Cambodia’s commission on online crime said that Cambodian police shared materials with the visiting delegation showing that South Korean nationals worked at the scam center voluntarily, without force or intimidation.

Detainees were repatriated on Oct. 18 on a chartered flight from Phnom Penh to South Korea, where authorities said at the time that they were trying to determine whether the South Koreans had been forced to work in the scams.

South Korean police said earlier in the week that local courts so far have issued arrest warrants for 49 out of 64 South Korean returnees, and that arrest warrants for additional returnees were being considered. Police have said the suspects are accused of engaging in romance scams, bogus investment pitches or voice phishing.

Online scams, many based in Southeast Asian countries, have risen sharply since the COVID-19 pandemic and produced two kinds of victims: thousands of people who have been forced to work as scammers under the threat of violence, and the targets of their fraud. Monitoring groups say online scams earn international criminal gangs billions of dollars annually.

Over the past four months, police in Cambodia have raided 92 locations in 18 provinces and arrested 3,455 people from 20 nationalities, Cambodian authorities said. Most were victims and have already been deported from Cambodia. Seventy-five people believed to be behind the scams have been charged in a Cambodian court.