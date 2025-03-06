South Korean fighter jet accidentally drops bombs, reportedly injuring 7 people
A South Korean fighter jet has accidentally dropped eight bombs on a civilian area during training, reportedly injuring seven people on the ground
A South Korean fighter jet accidentally dropped eight bombs on a civilian area during training Thursday, reportedly injuring seven people.
The MK-82 bombs “abnormally” released by the KF-16 fighter jet fell outside a firing range, causing unspecified civilian damages, the air force said in a statement.
The air force said it will establish a committee to investigate why the accident happened and examine the scale of civilian damages. It said the fighter jet was taking part in the air force’s joint live-firing drills with the army.
The air force apologized for causing civilian damages and expressed hopes for a speedy recovery of the injured people. It said it will actively offer compensation and other necessary steps for victims.
The air force statement didn’t say where the accident happened. But South Korean media reported it occurred in Pocheon, a city close to the border with North Korea.
Yonhap news agency reported five civilians and two soldiers were injured. Yonhap said the conditions of two of the injured were serious but not life-threatening. It also said seven buildings were damaged.