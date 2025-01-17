South Sudan imposes nationwide overnight curfew to curb violence targeting Sudanese traders
South Sudanese authorities imposed a countrywide dusk-to-dawn curfew after a night of violence during which shops were looted in the capital
South Sudanese authorities have imposed a countrywide dusk-to-dawn curfew after a night of violence during which businesses run by Sudanese traders in the capital were looted.
Police chief Gen. Abraham Manyuat said Friday that the curfew will commence from 6 p.m. local time to dawn to curb looting incidents reported in Juba and other major towns.
Businesses are now required to close by 5 p.m. as part of measures to enhance security. “We will protect all the markets,” said Manyuat, speaking on state-run television.
The violence targeting Sudanese nationals is believed to have been provoked by alleged killings of South Sudanese nationals by militia groups in remote parts of Sudan earlier this week.
Several stores in Juba and elsewhere remained closed Friday.
Speaking of the alleged targeting of South Sudanese people in areas such as the state of Gezira, a press secretary for the presidency urged restraint. “We mustn't allow anger to cloud our judgment or turn against Sudanese traders and refugees currently residing in our country,” said Lily Adhieu Martin Manyiel.
Civil war in Sudan has created a widening famine and the world’s largest displacement crisis. Fighting between forces loyal to rival military leaders exploded in the capital, Khartoum, in April 2023 and spread to other areas.
The conflict has been marked by atrocities, including ethnically motivated killing and rape, according to the U.N. and rights groups.