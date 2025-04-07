South Sudan says revocation of US visas is unfair and based on a case of mistaken nationality

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Sudan has criticized the revocation of U.S. visas for all its nationals as unfair and said it was based on an incident that didn't involve one of its citizens but another African national.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that the decision to revoke all visas for South Sudanese came because the country’s government failed to accept the return of its citizens being removed from the United States “in a timely manner.”

South Sudan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday that the deportee who was denied U.S. entry on Friday was found to be a Congolese national and he was returned to the U.S and all supporting evidence shared with American officials.

“The government deeply regrets that despite this history of collaboration and partnership, South Sudan now faces a broad revocation of visas based on an isolated incident involving misrepresentation by an individual who is not a South Sudanese national,” the statement said.

South Sudan’s Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth told The Associated Press on Monday that the U.S was “attempting to find faults with the tense situation” in the country because no sovereign nation would accept foreign deportees.

The U.N in March warned that South Sudan was teetering on the edge of renewed civil war. T he country’s vice president and main opposition leader Riek Machar remains under house on charges of incitement after an armed group allied to him overrun an army camp and attacked a U.N helicopter.

It was not immediately clear how many South Sudanese hold U.S. visas. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said on social media the dispute centers on one person, certified by South Sudan’s Embassy in Washington, that Juba has refused to accept. That person was not named.

No new visas will be issued, the U.S. said, and “we will be prepared to review these actions when South Sudan is in full cooperation.”