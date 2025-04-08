South Sudan rescinds its decision to deny a deportee entry after the US revokes visas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Sudanese officials said Tuesday that they will allow a foreign national entry into the country after their initial refusal to do so prompted the United States to revoke the visas of all its citizens.

Congolese national Makula Kintu will be accepted into the country “in the spirit of maintaining friendly relations” between South Sudan and the U.S., said foreign affairs ministry spokesperson Apuk Ayuel Mayen.

Last Friday, officials refused entry to Kintu, who had been deported from the United States, saying he illegally used the travel documents of a South Sudanese national, Nimeri Garang.

The following day, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the U.S. would revoke all visas for South Sudanese citizens because the country had failed to accept the return of its citizens deported from the United States “in a timely manner.”

On Monday, South Sudanese officials decried the move as unfair, saying Kintu’s case was an isolated one and it had cooperated with all other deportation cases.

The U.S had said it was “prepared to review" the decision to revoke all visas "when South Sudan is in full cooperation.”

Edmund Yakani, executive director for the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, a local advocacy group, applauded the South Sudanese government's decision to allow Kintu into the country.

“The issues associated with the identity of the deportee should be handled legally without harming the South Sudanese in totality,” Yakani told The Associated Press.

South Sudan’s political landscape is fragile and recent violence between government troops and armed opposition groups has escalated tensions.

Last week, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged regional and international leaders to prevent South Sudan from falling “over the abyss” into another civil war.