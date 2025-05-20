Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US immigration authorities appear to have begun deporting migrants to South Sudan, attorneys say

Immigration authorities appear to have begun deporting migrants from Myanmar and Vietnam to South Sudan, attorneys for the migrants said in court documents filed Tuesday

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 20 May 2025 21:58 BST

Immigration authorities appear to have begun deporting migrants from Myanmar and Vietnam to South Sudan, attorneys for the migrants said in court documents filed Tuesday.

Those removals would violate a court order against deporting people to countries other than their homelands without an opportunity to file court challenges, they argued.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

