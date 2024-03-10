Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

No recoverable oil is left in the water from sheen off Southern California coast, officials say

Officials say no recoverable oil remains in the water after a sheen was reported off the Southern California coast, but the cause remains unclear

Via AP news wire
Sunday 10 March 2024 01:16

No recoverable oil is left in the water from sheen off Southern California coast, officials say

Show all 2

No recoverable oil remains in the water after a sheen was reported off the Southern California coast, but the cause remains unclear, officials said Saturday.

Authorities detected the 2.5-mile (4-kilometer) long oil sheen Friday morning. Crews recovered about 85% of it, roughly 85 gallons (322 liters), on Friday.

By the time responders conducted flights over the area Saturday, they could no longer see any recoverable sheen, the Coast Guard and Huntington Beach officials said in written statements.

There were some clumps of tar along the beach but not enough to warrant a closure, and there did not appear to be any public health threat from consuming fish from the area, authorities said.

The Coast Guard said three live birds — a cormorant, a loon and a grebe — were found sullied with oil and are being treated.

Authorities had said there were no reports of spills or leaks from oil platforms operating offshore and the sheen did not appear to be growing, which lead them to suspect it was a one-time discharge or natural seepage of oil in the ocean, which are fairly common.

Local officials were paying close attention to the reports following a 2021 leak in an offshore pipeline that sent blobs of crude oil washing ashore in Huntington Beach, a surf-friendly city about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in