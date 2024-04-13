Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Small earthquake shakes Southern California desert during Coachella music festival

A small earthquake has shaken the Southern California desert near where the Coachella music festival is being held this weekend

Via AP news wire
Saturday 13 April 2024 19:50
2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend One
2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend One (2024 Invision)

A small earthquake shook the Southern California desert Saturday near Coachella, where the famous music festival is being held this weekend. No damage or injuries were reported.

The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.8, hit at 9:08 a.m. about 8 miles (13 kilometers) northeast of Borrego Springs in Riverside County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Coachella. It struck at a depth of about 7 miles (11 kilometers), the USGS said.

A dispatcher with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said there were no calls reporting any problems from the quake.

