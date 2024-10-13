Watch: SpaceX test fly Starship Flight 5 from Starbase in Texas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Watch again as SpaceX launched Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, on its fifth test flight on Sunday (13 October).

Lift off of the Super Heavy rocket booster, topped with the uncrewed Starship spacecraft, is occured during a 30-minute launch window that opened at 8:25 a.m. ET from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

For the first time, the company attempted to bring back and safely land the rocket’s booster, called Super Heavy.

After launch, the booster travelled back towards the launch site where a set of massive metal arms, called “chopsticks,” caught the booster mid-air to save it from a hard landing.