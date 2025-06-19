Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

SpaceX rocket being tested in Texas explodes, but no injuries reported

A SpaceX rocket being tested in Texas has exploded, sending a dramatic fireball high into the sky

The Associated Press
Thursday 19 June 2025 07:22 BST
Trump Musk SpaceX
Trump Musk SpaceX (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A SpaceX rocket being tested in Texas exploded Wednesday night, sending a dramatic fireball high into the sky.

The company said the Starship “experienced a major anomaly” at about 11 p.m. while on the test stand preparing for the tenth flight test at Starbase, SpaceX’s launch site at the southern tip of Texas.

“A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for,” SpaceX said in a statement on the social platform X.

CEO Elon Musk ’s SpaceX said there were no hazards to nearby communities. It asked people not to try to approach the site.

The company said it is working with local officials to respond to the explosion.

