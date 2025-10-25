Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

African migrants learn shepherding in Spain, in photos

Bernat Armangu
Saturday 25 October 2025 05:05 BST

A government program in Spain is training African migrants as shepherds to tackle rural depopulation and job shortages. Osam Abdulmumen, a 25-year-old migrant from Sudan, is among those learning the trade. He herds sheep and goats in Castile-La Mancha, a region known for its sheep’s milk cheese.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in