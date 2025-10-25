African migrants learn shepherding in Spain, in photos

A government program in Spain is training African migrants as shepherds to tackle rural depopulation and job shortages. Osam Abdulmumen, a 25-year-old migrant from Sudan, is among those learning the trade. He herds sheep and goats in Castile-La Mancha, a region known for its sheep’s milk cheese.
