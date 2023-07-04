Jump to content

Spain calls an end to COVID-19 health crisis and obligatory use of masks in hospitals, pharmacies

The Spanish government has declared an end to the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and says people no longer have to wear masks in health and care centers as well as pharmacies

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 04 July 2023 14:29

Spain calls an end to COVID-19 health crisis and obligatory use of masks in hospitals, pharmacies

Show all 3

The Spanish government on Tuesday declared an end to the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and says people no longer have to wear masks in health and care centers as well as pharmacies.

Over the past two years, Spain has gradually ended the mandatory mask wearing, first in public and then on public transport.

The country has registered 14 million cases and 122,000 deaths from the coronavirus since 2020.

The government approved the measure at a weekly Cabinet meeting. It takes effect once it's published in the State Gazette in the coming days.

