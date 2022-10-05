Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Trial begins over 2013 train crash that killed 80 in Spain

A trial has begun in Spain over a 2013 train accident that killed 80 passengers and injured 145 others

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 05 October 2022 12:35

Trial begins over 2013 train crash that killed 80 in Spain

Show all 2
Spain Train Crash Trial

A trial opened Wednesday over a 2013 train accident in Spain that killed 80 passengers and injured 145.

Prosecutors are seeking four-year prison sentences for the train driver and for a former security director at rail infrastructure company ADIF.

On July 24, 2013, a long-distance train derailed and crashed against a concrete wall near the northwestern city of Santiago de Compostela.

The investigation showed the train was traveling at 179 kph (111mph) on a stretch with an 80 kph (50mph) speed limit. It was also revealed that the driver was answering a phone call from the conductor moments before the accident.

A victims association said that it has taken too long to hold the trial.

Recommended

“Some of the victims and relatives have died over the years. For them there will never be justice and unfortunately nothing can be done", they said in a statement reported by Spain's state news agency EFE.

The victims are claiming damages of 58.6 million euros ($57 million)

The trial is expected to last several months, with 669 witnesses to be heard.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in