Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Spain plans tax hike for millionaires to help those in need

Spain’s Socialist-led coalition government is planning a temporary higher tax rate on the richest 1% of the country from next year

Via AP news wire
Friday 23 September 2022 13:20
UN General Assembly Spain
UN General Assembly Spain
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Spain’s Socialist-led coalition government is planning a temporary higher tax rate on the richest 1% of the country from next year, in addition to its windfall taxes on large energy companies and banks.

“We are proposing a redistribution of the effort, among those who have the most, to fund the welfare state, which is everybody’s,” Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in a speech Friday.

Finance Minister María Jesús Montero says the measure targets only millionaires. The expected increase in tax revenue will be used to alleviate hardship brought by higher prices for energy and food, she says. The annual inflation rate climbed to 10.5% in Spain last month.

The exact increase and scope of the tax measure are still being worked out, the government says.

The Socialists’ junior coalition partner, Unidas Podemos (United We Can), is pushing for the new tax to permanent.

Recommended

The current top rate of income tax, for those earning more than 300,000 euros ($293,000) a year, is 47%. The highest capital gains tax is 26%.

However, regional governments have some leeway on taxation, and some of them run by the conservative Popular Party — the country's main opposition party — have been cutting taxes, saying that step will spur growth.

A debate and vote by lawmakers on the government’s proposed windfall tax on companies is expected in the coming weeks.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in