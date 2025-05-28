A migrant boat capsizes upon arrival at Spain's Canary Islands and 7 people die

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A boat carrying migrants capsized within reach of shore as it arrived at Spain's Canary Islands on Wednesday and four women and three girls drowned, authorities said.

In the chaotic scene at El Hierro's port, survivors clung to ropes and life preservers tossed by rescuers.

Spain's maritime rescue service said the boat tipped over as rescuers started removing young people onto a rescue craft positioned between the migrant one and the quay. The movement of people on the boat caused it to turn over, the service said.

Local media said the small boat appeared to be packed with over 100 people.

A helicopter evacuated two other children, a girl and a boy, to a hospital in serious condition after they nearly drowned, the service added.

“The drama witnessed on El Hierro should move us all, (those) lives were lost in an attempt to find a better future,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on social media.

The Spanish archipelago located off Africa’s western coast has for years been a main route for migrants who risk their lives in dinghies and rubber boats unfit for long journeys in the open sea. Thousands have been known to die on the way to European territory.

Nearly 47,000 people who made the crossing last year reached the archipelago, surpassing previous records for a second time. Most were citizens of Mali, Senegal and Morocco, with many boarding boats to Spain from the coast of Mauritania.

The arrivals include thousands of unaccompanied minors.

Some 10,800 people had arrived via the Atlantic to the Canary Islands by mid-May, down by 34% compared to the same period in 2024.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.