Floods in northern Spain blamed for 2 deaths, lost crops

More than 50 people have been evacuated from areas in northern Spain hit by record flooding following heavy rain and snowfall

Via AP news wire
Monday 13 December 2021 14:09
Spain Weather
Spain Weather
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

More than 50 people were evacuated Monday from areas in northern Spain hit by record flooding following heavy rain and snowfall.

Spanish authorities blamed the flooding of swollen rivers for the deaths of at least two people since Friday, and the regions of Navarra and Aragón remained under severe weather warnings.

In Novillas, a village of 520 near the borders of both regions, local authorities ordered the evacuation of 55 residents as the Ebro River overflowed. The river's water level had swelled up to 8.5 meters (27 feet) in some areas, breaking a record set during flooding six years ago.

In the Aragon region’s capital, Zaragoza, authorities prepared for floodwaters to hit the city of 680,000 on Tuesday. Upstream, in Navarra, an area known for its vegetable crops, residents appraised their flood-related losses.

The combination of a heavy, dayslong storm and thawing snow brought a surge in the Ebro River and its tributaries, Spanish meteorological services said.

Recommended

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday linked the floods to the growing effects of climate change in the Iberian Peninsula.

He also announced that the Cabinet would issue a “catastrophic zone” declaration that frees special emergency funds for the areas affected by the storms.

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in