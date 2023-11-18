For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as tens of thousands of people gather in Spain to protest against the prime minister’s plan to grant amnesty to Catalan separatists.

The government plans to secure another term in office by offering an amnesty to those who took part in the illegal and failed push for Catalan independence six years ago.

The proposed amnesty law has already led to a series of violent protests outside the Madrid headquarters of the governing Spanish Socialist Workers’ party (PSOE).

Caretaker prime minister, Pedro Sánchez argues that the act of clemency would help promote coexistence after the tumultuous political and territorial crisis of 2017.

His opponents have decried the move as a cynical and self-serving means of remaining in power.