Watch live: Thousands protest against Spanish Prime Minister’s plan to grant amnesty to Catalan separatists

Lucy Leeson
Saturday 18 November 2023 11:41
Comments

Watch live as tens of thousands of people gather in Spain to protest against the prime minister’s plan to grant amnesty to Catalan separatists.

The government plans to secure another term in office by offering an amnesty to those who took part in the illegal and failed push for Catalan independence six years ago.

The proposed amnesty law has already led to a series of violent protests outside the Madrid headquarters of the governing Spanish Socialist Workers’ party (PSOE).

Caretaker prime minister, Pedro Sánchez argues that the act of clemency would help promote coexistence after the tumultuous political and territorial crisis of 2017.

His opponents have decried the move as a cynical and self-serving means of remaining in power.

