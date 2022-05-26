Explosion at Spanish plant leaves 2 dead; 250 kids evacuated

Police in Spain say an explosion at a biodiesel plant has left two people dead and forced 250 children to be evacuated from the area

Via AP news wire
Thursday 26 May 2022 17:17

Explosion at Spanish plant leaves 2 dead; 250 kids evacuated

Show all 6

An explosion hit a biodiesel production plant in northern Spain on Thursday, killing two people and forcing the evacuation of 250 children who had been on a field trip nearby, police said Thursday.

Police video of the explosion showed flames engulfing the plant in the northern region of La Rioja, sending large plumes of black smoke into the sky. The two people killed were both workers at the plant, said police.

Emergency workers scrambled to evacuate the area, including a nearby theme park.

“A few metres away from the plant was a field trip of 250 children who had to be transferred out of danger to another area,” police said in a statement.

None of the children were reportedly harmed. Officials are investigating the reason for the explosion.

Recommended

The municipality of Calahorra, where the plant is located, said on Twitter it had cordoned off a one- kilometer perimeter around the plant as emergency officials work to keep the fire contained.

“In this moment the situation is under control,” Mayor Elisa Garrido wrote on Twitter. “The plant and the industrial area have been completely vacated.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in