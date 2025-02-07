Spanish and Danish royals gather in Athens for Greek society wedding
Members of Spanish and Danish royal families gathered in Athens Friday for the wedding of Nikolaos, son of Greece’s late former King Constantine II, and Chrysi Vardinogianni.
Guests included Emeritus Queen Sofia and Princess Cristina of Spain, as well as Princess Benedikte of Denmark and two of her children, Princess Alexandra and Prince Gustav.
Greece abolished the monarchy in 1974, and members of the former royal family regained their Greek citizenship in December after reaching an agreement with the country’s center-right government, formally renouncing claims to their former titles. They adopted the surname de Grèce, from the French for “of Greece.”
Nikolaos, 55, is the third child of Constantine and former Queen Anne-Marie. He and Vardinogianni were married at a private ceremony at the Orthodox Church of Saint Nicholas Ragavas in Athens’ historic Plaka district. About 200 well-wishers gathered outside the church.
Nikolaos and Vardinogianni, the daughter of ship owner Giorgos Vardinogiannis, were both previously married.
Vardinogianni, wearing a lace gown with short cap sleeves and a long white flowing veil, was accompanied to the church by her father.