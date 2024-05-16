Jump to content

Teen died from eating a spicy chip as part of social media challenge, autopsy concludes

A medical examiner says a Massachusetts teen died from ingesting a substance ‘with a high capsaicin concentration’

Via AP news wire
Thursday 16 May 2024 22:38
A Paqui One Chip Challenge chip is displayed in Boston, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023
A Massachusetts teen who participated in a spicy tortilla chip challenge on social media died from ingesting a substance containing a high amount of the chili pepper extract capsaicin, according to an autopsy report obtained by The Associated Press.

The Worcester teen, a 10th grader, died on Sept. 1, 2023, after eating the chip.

He was found unresponsive by police who were called to his home, and brought to a hospital, where he died.

The cause of death was listed as cardiopulmonary arrest “in the setting of recent ingestion of food substance with high capsaicin concentration.”

The report also noted that the teen had an enlarged heart and a congenital heart defect.

