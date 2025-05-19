Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

With a whirlwind stop from Denzel, Spike unveils 'Highest 2 Lowest' in Cannes

Denzel Washington sandwiched a whirlwind trip to the Cannes Film Festival in between Broadway performances for the premiere of Spike Lee’s “Highest 2 Lowest” on Monday

Jake Coyle
Monday 19 May 2025 15:48 BST

Denzel Washington sandwiched a whirlwind trip to the Cannes Film Festival in between Broadway performances for the premiere of Spike Lee's “Highest 2 Lowest" on Monday.

Cannes flipped around some of its scheduling to accommodate Washington's speedy France trip, which came on his lone off-day while performing “Othello” in New York. “Highest 2 Lowest” was to premiere Monday night in Cannes. And while the festival's photo calls usually happen the following day, Cannes hosted one for “Highest 2 Lowest” earlier Monday.

Washington, playfully posing with Lee and co-star A$AP Rocky, showed no signs of jet leg after arriving on Monday. Washington is expected to fly back to New York immediately after the screening.

That Washington would be able to make the trip had been a sticking point for Cannes. When the festival first announced its lineup last month, “Highest 2 Lowest” wasn't announced. Within hours, however, Lee, himself, announced the film was heading to Cannes. Representatives for the festival said they had been waiting for confirmation that Washington would attend to walk the red carpet.

“Highest 2 Lowest,” a remake of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 film “High and Low,” will be released in theaters by A24 on Aug. 22 before streaming on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5.

