AP News Digest 3:30 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

ONLY ON AP

SOCCER RACISM — The vicious, relentless and high-profile racist insults directed at Brazilian soccer player Vinícius Júnior underscore an entrenched and decades-old issue that refuses to go away in the world’s most popular sport. By Sports Writers Tales Azzoni and Steve Douglas. SENT: 1,400 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,010 words is also available. With SOCCER RACISM-PAST CASES — Soccer authorities move toward tougher sanctions for racial abuse; SOCCER RACISM-UNDERCOVER OBSERVER — Undercover observers track racism, discrimination at soccer games; SOCCER RACISM-ENGLAND — Racism on the soccer field took a toll on Black players in England.

LOUISIANA POLICE DEATH-FEDERAL PROBE — Louisiana legislators who last year demanded answers from Gov. John Bel Edwards on whether he was complicit in a cover-up of state troopers’ deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene in 2019 have quietly abandoned their work without hearing from the governor or issuing any findings. By Jim Mustian. SENT: 1,240 words, photos. With LOUISIANA POLICE DEATH-FEDERAL PROBE-WHAT TO KNOW.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DEVELOPMENTS — Russia’s Defense Ministry announced its forces had thwarted a large Ukrainian attack in the eastern province of Donetsk, though it’s unclear if this was the start of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. The ministry said its forces pushed back a “large scale” Ukrainian assault at five points in southern Donetsk, one of four Ukrainian regions Russia illegally annexed last fall. By Susie Blann. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

INDIA-TRAIN-DERAILMENT-SURVIVORS — Survivors of the train crash in India that killed 275 people and injured more than 800 are still in shock and disbelief. Many are recovering in hospitals from one of the worst rail disasters in the country’s history. Investigators said that a signaling failure might been the cause of the three-train crash in Odisha state Friday. By Krutika Pathi and Rishi Lekhi. SENT: 660 words, photos, video. With INDIA-TRAIN DERAILMENT — Signaling system blamed in deadly India train crash.

BRITAIN-PRINCE HARRY — Prince Harry’s battle with the British press is headed for a showdown in a London courtroom this week with the publisher of the Daily Mirror. The Duke of Sussex will be the first member of the British royal family in more than a century to testify in court and is expected to describe his anguish and anger over being hounded by the media throughout his life, and its impact on those around him. By Brian Melley. SENT: 600 words, photos. With BRITAIN-PRINCE HARRY-LEGAL CASES.

PLANE CRASH-JET SCRAMBLE — A wayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over the nation’s capital caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia, officials said. By Michael Balsamo and Ashley Thomas. SENT: 650 words, photos.

REUNIFICATION RIDE — As prison populations creep back to pre-pandemic norms, more children are being separated from their mothers, putting them at greater risk of health and behavioral problems, and making them vulnerable to abuse and displacement. Rare programs like the Reunification Ride, a donation-dependent initiative that buses prisoners’ family members from Chicago to Illinois’ largest women’s prison every month so they can spend time with their mothers and grandmothers, are a crucial lifeline for families, prisoners say. SENT: 1,140 words, photos, video. This is the Tuesday Spotlight.

RETAILERS-PRIDE MONTH — Dozens of big companies from Delta and Coca-Cola to Walmart are sponsoring LGBTQ+ Pride events and displaying racks of Pride-themed merchandise. But this year, the rainbow has lost some shine. By Business Writers Dee-Ann Durbin and Anne D’Innocenzio. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

MORE NEWS

MEDIA-NBC-TODD — Chuck Todd leaving NBC political panel show “Meet the Press.” SENT: 630 words, photos.

APPLE-EVENT — Apple is expected to unveil a sleek, pricey headset. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

WASHINGTON

UNITED STATES-DENMARK-UNITED KINGDOM — President Joe Biden is welcoming Denmark and Britain’s prime ministers this week to Washington for talks that will focus heavily on the war in Ukraine — including the recently-launched effort to train, and eventually equip, Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets. SENT: 940 words, photos.

NATIONAL

TRANSGENDER HEALTH-FLORIDA — A new Florida law banning gender-affirming care for minors is getting a lot of attention nationally as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis runs for president, but it’s also impacting transgender adults. SENT: 970 words, photos.

GUN CONTROL-LAWSUIT-OREGON — A federal trial over Oregon’s voter-approved gun control measure is set to open in Portland, Oregon, marking a critical next step for one of the toughest gun control laws in the nation after months of being tied up in the courts. SENT: 420 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

CHINA-US — The United States military released video of what it called an “unsafe” Chinese maneuver in the Taiwan Strait over the weekend, in which a Chinese navy ship cut sharply across the path of an American destroyer, forcing the U.S. vessel to slow to avoid a collision. SENT: 450 words, photos, video.

FRANCE-D-DAY — Dozens of World War II veterans have traveled to Normandy this week to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day, the decisive but deadly assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control. SENT: 690 words, photos.

INDIA-US-AUSTIN — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed upgrading partnership with India, a major arms buyer, as both countries grapple with China’s economic rise and increased belligerence, officials said. SENT: 500 words, photos.

PERSIAN GULF-TENSIONS — The U.S. Navy said its sailors and the U.K. Royal Navy came to the aid of a ship in the crucial Strait of Hormuz after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard “harassed” it. SENT: 660 words, photos.

MEXICO-ELECTIONS — Mexico’s most populous state turned its back on decades of single-party rule, deciding to move forward with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s ruling Morena party over the long-dominant Institutional Revolutionary Party. SENT: 560 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-DEAD CHILDREN — An Australian woman who spent 20 years in prison was pardoned and released based on new scientific evidence that her four children died by natural causes as she had insisted. SENT: 600 words, photos.

BURKINA FASO-NEGLECTED CRISIS — Violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group has made Burkina Faso a country with one of the world’s fastest-growing populations of internally displaced people, with the number mushrooming by more than 2,000% since 2019, according to government data. SENT: 780 words, photos.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

UN CLIMATE CHIEF — The world needs to phase out fossil fuels if it wants to curb global warming, the U.N. climate chief said in an interview with The Associated Press. But he said the idea might not make it on to the agenda of international climate negotiations this fall, run in and by an oil haven. By Science Writer Seth Borenstein. SENT: 830 words, photo.

SPORTS

NBA FINALS — Gabe Vincent scored 23 points, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each scored 21 and the Miami Heat evened up the NBA Finals by overcoming a monster effort from Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets 111-108 in Game 2. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 960 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

