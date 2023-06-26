AP News Digest 3:15 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance since a mercenary uprising demanded his ouster, inspecting troops in Ukraine. The Defense Ministry released a video showing Shoigu flying in a helicopter and then attending a meeting with military officers at a military headquarters in Ukraine. The video showed Shoigu for the first time since Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin declared a “march of justice” to oust the defense minister, during which the mercenaries captured the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and then marched on Moscow. The rebellion ended when Prigozhin ordered his troops back. SENT: 860 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST. Also see MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR below.

TITANIC-TOURIST SUB-PAYING FOR RESCUES — The massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a North Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has refocused attention on the conundrum: who should pay for the sweeping search? With rescuers and the public fixated first on saving and then on mourning those aboard, it has made for uneasy conversation. In the past, government agencies have typically taken on the cost of such searches, even when rich people pay thousands of dollars for questionable activities. By Adam Geller and Wyatte Grantham-Philips. SENT: 1,230 words, photos, video. With TITANIC-TOURIST SUB — International group of agencies investigates loss of submersible.

TRANSGENDER-LEGISLATION — U.S. states with laws restricting what bathrooms transgender kids can use in public schools are wrestling with how those laws will be enforced. At least 10 states have enacted such laws and transgender, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming people expect states to rely on what they call “vigilante” enforcement by private individuals. By Jack Dura, John Hanna and Sean Murphy. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

CANCER-VACCINES — The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine. These aren’t traditional vaccines that prevent disease, but shots to shrink tumors and stop cancer from coming back. Targets for these experimental treatments include breast and lung cancer, with gains reported this year for deadly skin cancer melanoma and pancreatic cancer. By Medical Writer Carla K. Johnson. SENT: 970 words, photos. This is the Tuesday Spotlight.

SUPREME COURT-WHAT’S LEFT? — The Supreme Court is getting ready to decide some of its biggest cases of the term, with 10 opinions left to release over the next week before the justices begin their summer break. As is typical, the last opinions to be released cover some of the most contentious issues the court has wrestled with this term including affirmative action, student loans and gay rights. By Jessica Gresko and Mark Sherman. SENT: 780 words, photos.

OBESITY-PILL — What if treating obesity could be as easy as popping an effective pill? That’s a notion that has long fueled hope for many of the more than 40% of Americans who are considered obese — and fueled criticism by those who advocate for wider weight acceptance. Soon, it may be a reality. By Health Writer Jonel Aleccia. SENT: 960 words, photos.

HAJJ PILGRIM ESSENTIALS — Straw hats, cross-body bags, and collapsible chairs: These are just some of the essentials Muslims bring to the Hajj pilgrimage. Spiritually, the five-day Hajj is awe-inspiring for the faithful, an experience they say brings them closer to God and to the entire Muslim world. Physically, it’s grueling. Pilgrims walk outdoors for hours in broiling heat around holy sites in Mecca and the surrounding desert. SENT: 940 words, photos.

AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSEUM OPENING — When the International African American Museum opens to the public Tuesday in South Carolina, it becomes a new site of homecoming and pilgrimage for descendants of enslaved Africans whose arrival in the Western Hemisphere begins on the docks of the lowcountry coast. SENT: 1,240 words, video, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-MORALE — The armed rebellion against the Russian military may have been over in less than 24 hours, but the disarray within the enemy’s ranks was an unexpected gift and timely morale booster for Ukrainian troops. SENT: 860 words, photos.

RUSSIAN REVOLT-PUTIN — For the first time in his more than 20-year rule, President Vladimir Putin’s power appeared to hang in the balance this weekend. SENT: 770 words, photos.

BELARUS-PRIGOZHIN EXPLAINER — Prigozhin was notorious for unbridled and profane challenges to authority even before the attempted rebellion that he mounted. The reported agreement for him to go into exile in Belarus would place him in a country where such behavior is even less acceptable than in his homeland. SENT: 1,320 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-RUSSIA — Australia’s highest court dismissed Russia’s application for an injunction that would have prevented Moscow’s embassy being evicted from a site in the national capital, Canberra. SENT: 650 words, photos.

PRIDE-PARADES — LGBTQ+ Pride Month reaches its grand crescendo on city streets from New York to San Francisco. SENT: 1,030 words, photos, video. With PRIDE MONTH-PHOTO GALLERY.

SWEDEN-ROLLER-COASTER-ACCIDENT — Swedish Television is reporting that one person has been killed and several others injured in a roller coaster accident in Stockholm. SENT: 150 words, photos.

UBER DRIVER KILLED — A Kentucky woman is accused of fatally shooting her West Texas Uber driver after mistakenly believing she was being kidnapped and taken to Mexico. SENT: 400 words.

MONTANA BRIDGE COLLAPSE — Regulators say no sign of threat from hazardous railroad cargo that plunged into Yellowstone River in Montana. SENT: 560 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-LIGHTNING — Lightning strikes across Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province kill at least 10 people, officials say. SENT: 130 words.

PEOPLE-JULIAN SANDS — Hikers have found human remains in a Southern California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago. SENT: 180 words, photo.

CIVIL RIGHTS-JAMES MEREDITH-FALL — Civil rights icon James Meredith, 90, falls at Mississippi event but has no visible injuries. SENT: 300 words, photos.

OHIO BALLOT AMENDMENTS-CHAOS — With abortion rights on the line, an August special election with national political implications is upending local election offices across Ohio, as already stressed election workers are suddenly faced with a mountain of logistical challenges after Republican lawmakers backtracked on their own law. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

COLORADO SPRINGS-SHOOTING — The suspect in a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub is expected to plead guilty in an attack last year that killed five people and wounded 17 at a longtime sanctuary for the LGBTQ+ community in the mostly conservative city. SENT: 780 words, photos. UPCOMING: Hearing at 10:30 a.m.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-FLORIDA DEPUTY — Closing arguments are scheduled in the trial of a former Florida sheriff’s deputy accused of failing to confront the shooter who murdered 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland high school five years ago. SENT: 560 words, photo.

GREECE-ELECTIONS—FAR RIGHT — Greece’s conservative New Democracy party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis vowed to speed up reforms following his landslide victory in the country’s second election in five weeks that granted him a comfortable parliamentary majority to form a government for a second four-year term. SENT: 840 words, photos, video.

GUATEMALA-ELECTION — Electoral workers slowly tallied ballots across Guatemala, and early counts gave no indication of which two candidates from a huge field of presidential contenders would advance to a runoff. SENT: 760 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — Tens of thousands of North Koreans marched in anti-U.S. rallies in the nation’s capital, pledging “merciless” revenge against “U.S. imperialists,” as the country marked the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War, state media said. SENT: 530 words, photo.

VIETNAM-US — A U.S. aircraft carrier and two guided missile cruisers were visiting Vietnam, a rare port call that comes as the United States and China increasingly vie for influence in Southeast Asia. SENT: 540 words, photos.

MYANMAR DRUGS — Authorities in Myanmar destroyed more than $446 million worth of illegal drugs seized from around the country to mark an annual international anti-drug trafficking day, police said. SENT: 440 words, photos.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian shares were mixed after a short-lived armed rebellion in Russia added to uncertainties over the war in Ukraine. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 410 words, photos.

BET-AWARDS — The 2023 BET Awards celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with tributes to the genre’s earliest voices, late legends, and new talent during a performance-packed show that consistently felt like a party. By Music Writer Maria Sherman. SENT: 880 words, photos.

CWS FINALS — Florida scored the most runs in a CWS game and came up one short of the record for the largest margin of victory in a 24-4 rout of LSU that forced a deciding Game 3 of the finals. By Sports Writer Eric Olson. SENT: 740 words, photos.

