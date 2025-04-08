The trial of an ex-deputy who shot an unarmed Black woman in her home is moved to another city

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The murder trial of a former Illinois sheriff's deputy who fatally shot Sonya Massey, an unarmed black woman, in her Springfield home last summer will be moved out of the capital city to Peoria because of intense publicity, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Circuit Judge Ryan Cadagin granted the request by defense attorneys for Sean Grayson, who personally appeared in court, shackled at the waist, for the first time in months. Prosecutors offered no objection to moving the trial.

Grayson, 30, faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct for the July 6, 2024, shooting of Massey, 36, who had called 911 to report a suspected prowler. It has garnered international attention as an example of police shootings involving people of color.

Massey's family and supporters, as they have for every court hearing since Grayson's indictment, filled half the public section of the courtroom.

“Location does not change the outcome,” local activist Teresa Haley said after the hearing. “He assassinated her, and I think anybody in America will agree that he should be sentenced to life, so that's what we're going for.”

Springfield, population 112,500, is 218 miles (351 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. Peoria, population 110,500, is 73 miles (117 kilometers) north of the capital.

In their motion to change the trial's location, Grayson's lawyers, Mark Wykoff and Daniel Fultz, argued that international news coverage, activists' rallies, and a $10 million civil-court settlement between Sangamon County and Massey's family all have contributed to “an overwhelming and emotional response” in a "close-knit community."

“The high-profile nature of the case, combined with continuous media coverage, has shaped public perception, making it difficult to separate fact from speculation ... ,” the motion read. “Virtually everyone in the county is aware of the case, and many have already formed strong opinions regarding the defendant's guilt or innocence.”

Cadagin set a hearing April 23 to schedule a trial date.

Grayson is being held without bond despite a state appellate court ruling that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act, which eliminated cash bond in Illinois, dictates that he should be released with certain conditions. The matter is before the state Supreme Court.

Dressed in jail-issued striped shirt and pants, Grayson smiled briefly when he shook hands with his lawyers and acknowledged the judge's greeting and directives.

That was too much for Sonya Massey's cousin, Sontae Massey.

“I'm not accustomed to being around killers," Sontae Massey said. "But he seemed awful jovial for somebody that shot a woman in the face.”