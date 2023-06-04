Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sri Lanka's LGBTQ+ community holds Pride march, demands end to discrimination

Hundreds of members of Sri Lanka’s LGBTQ+ community have paraded through the streets of the capital Colombo to mark the Pride month and demand an end to discrimination

Via AP news wire
Sunday 04 June 2023 15:36
Sri Lanka Pride Parade
Sri Lanka Pride Parade
(AP)

Hundreds of members of Sri Lanka’s LGBTQ+ community paraded through the streets of the capital Colombo on Sunday to mark the Pride month and demand an end to discrimination.

The marchers carried rainbow flags and placards calling for a ban of so-called conversion therapies, an end of police harassment of the LGBTQ+ community and equal treatment.

Sri Lanka is a predominantly Buddhist nation holding conservative values and it is rare for people with different sexual orientation to voice their demands in public. Even though there have been similar parades in previous years, last year's anti-government protests amid an unprecedented economic crisis have helped the LGBTQ+ communities to come out stronger, organizers said.

Sri Lanka's laws still consider homosexuality a crime and a bill is pending before Parliament to decriminalize homosexuality.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in