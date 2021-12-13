Gunmen kill 2, injure 12 in attack on police bus in Kashmir

Police say a gun attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir has killed two police and wounded a dozen others, hours after government forces killed two militants in a brief shootout

Via AP news wire
Monday 13 December 2021 15:54
India Kashmir Attack
India Kashmir Attack
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A gun attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Monday killed two police and wounded a dozen others, police said, hours after government forces killed two militants in a brief shootout.

Gunmen sprayed with bullets a bus carrying police on the outskirts of Srinagar the region’s main city, wounding fourteen officers, the police said in a statement. It said the injured were evacuated to a hospital where two of them died.

Reinforcements of police and soldiers cordoned off the area and launched a search for the attackers. No rebel group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both rivals claim the region in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989.

The attack came hours after police killed two suspected militants in a brief shootout in another neighborhood of Srinagar.

Recommended

Shortly after the shootout, clashes erupted in the area as dozens of local residents joined in chanting slogans against Indian rule. Police fired shotgun pellets and tear gas to disperse stone-throwing protesters. No injuries were immediately reported.

Police set up multiple checkpoints in the area of Rangreth following the shootout and clashes.

Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in