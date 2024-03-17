For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch the St Patrick’s Day Dublin parade live on Sunday (17 March) as tens of thousands of people line the city’s streets.

Attendees wearing shamrock-shaped sunglasses, Irish jerseys and leprechaun hats thronged the streets of the Irish capital ahead of the parade’s midday start.

Visitors travelled from as far away as Bolivia, California and China to catch a glimpse of the vibrant spectacle.

New Late Late Show presenter Patrick Kielty, the grand marshal of the national parade in Dublin, described Ireland’s national day as “the biggest party in the world”.

More than 4,200 participants are expected to take part in the flagship parade in the capital, featuring 18 performances and pageants.

In a new aspect, a ‘quiet space’ will be set up near College Green for 1,000 neurodivergent people and their families which will have sensory areas and where the volume of noise from the festivities will reduce dramatically.

A Festival Quarter at Collins Barracks will open again from noon to 6pm on Sunday, with music, food stalls and games for children.

Among the participants are a group examining the theme and the circular economy, a showpiece called ‘Dublin Seagulls’, as well as 14 marching bands from across Ireland, North America and France.

The holiday commemorates Ireland’s patron saint and is popular around the world by Irish immigrants.