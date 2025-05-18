Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: Pope Leo XIV takes his first popemobile ride in St. Peter's Square ahead of installation

Via AP news wire
Sunday 18 May 2025 08:21 BST

Pope Leo XIV took his first popemobile ride through St. Peter’s Square ahead of his installation on Sunday, waving from the back of the open-back truck to the crowd waving flags and cheering “Viva il Papa!”

The bells of St. Peter’s Basilica tolled as Leo waved as the truck looped slowly through the square. The crowd cheered and waved a sea of Peruvian, American and Holy See flags mixed in with flags of other nations and banners.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in