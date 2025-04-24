Labor group sues Starbucks, saying it ignores slave-like conditions for workers in Brazil

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A labor rights group sued Starbucks on Thursday, alleging that it sourced coffee from a major cooperative in Brazil whose member farms were cited for keeping workers in slave-like conditions.

International Rights Advocates filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Washington on behalf of eight Brazilian coffee farm workers.

The lawsuit alleges that Starbucks violated U.S. trafficking laws by continuing to buy coffee from Cooxupe even after Brazilian authorities repeatedly cited the cooperative for trafficking and forced labor violations.

The plaintiffs — who were not named in the lawsuit because International Rights Advocates said they fear retribution — allege they were lured to farms with the promise of good pay and working conditions. But instead, they were put in filthy housing and the cost of their transportation, food and equipment was deducted from their pay.

“Consumers are paying obscene amounts for a cup of Starbucks coffee that was harvested by trafficked slaves,” said International Rights Advocates founder Terry Collingsworth, who is representing the plaintiffs. "It is time to hold Starbucks accountable for profiting from human trafficking.”

Starbucks said Thursday that the lawsuit's claims are without merit.

The company said it only purchases coffee from a small fraction of Cooxupe's 19,000 coffee farm members. All of Starbucks' coffee comes from farms whose labor and environmental practices meet the company's standards, it said. Starbucks said its verification program was developed by outside experts and includes regular third-party audits.

“Starbucks is committed to ethical sourcing of coffee including helping to protect the rights of people who work on the farms where we purchase coffee from,” the company said in a statement.

Cooxupe said Thursday that it was not part of the lawsuit and doesn't have access to it.

___

Associated Press Writer Mauricio Savarese in Sao Paulo contributed.