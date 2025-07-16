Live: Starmer faces questions in final PMQs before summer recess

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch face off in Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday (16 July).

It will be the last time the pair battle it out in front of fellow MPs before Parliament’s summer recess, which ends on 1 September.

It comes just a day after a superinjunction used by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) under the previous government to cover up a major data breach which put the lives of nearly 100,000 Afghans at risk was lifted.

The government offered asylum to the Afghans affected due to fears that they would be at risk of reprisal attacks from the Taliban if the terrorist organisation found out they were trying to flee.

Over 16,000 Afghans were evacuated to the UK, in the nation’s largest ever covert peacetime evacuation at a cost of £6billion.

Ms Badenoch has already apologised for the debacle, so it is unsure whether she would raise it again.

Other topics that could be focused on include immigration, after Sir Keir’s “one in one out” migrant deal was signed with France last week.

Inflation could also be on the cards, with the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics show prices of goods and services across the UK unexpectedly jumped to 3.6% in the year to June.