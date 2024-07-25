Jump to content

Watch live: Keir Starmer delivers speech as new Great British Energy partnership launched

Lucy Leeson
Thursday 25 July 2024 11:42
Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech as a new Great British Energy partnership is launched on Thursday (25 July).

The prime minister and energy secretary Ed Miliband have announced the first major partnership between Great British Energy and The Crown Estate to unleash billions of investment in clean power.

Labour say the partnership will boost Britain’s energy independence by investing in homegrown power, and with accompanying reforms to policy, cut the time it takes to get offshore wind projects operating and delivering power to homes by up to half.

